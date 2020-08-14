MELISSA — Krum coach Lynn Larson delivered a stern message to her team after Set 2 against Nevada Community on Friday afternoon.
For the second time in as many games, the Lady Cats — which are the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A — stumbled in the second set, making a plethora of miscues.
Larson was blunt. She told her team to pick it up.
“I wasn’t really disappointed in the fact they lost [the set] — it was the fact we didn’t have any focus and weren’t taking care of doing the job we’re supposed to do,” Larson said. “It was our focus and attitude approaching that set that made us have a lot of errors.”
After Krum took a commanding 22-19 lead in the second frame, Community spent its final timeout. The Lady Braves responded by going on a 6-1 run to close out the set and level the match, initiating Larson’s pep talk.
“I just told them that everyone needed to do their job,” Larson said. “It’s almost like [we] were waiting around expecting the other team to make all the errors and score all the points.”
From that point on, the Lady Cats’ mistakes were few and far between. Krum rallied to take the third set and then the match, knocking off Community 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13.
The Lady Cats took control of the game early, racing out to a 20-13 lead in the first set. Senior Payton Lucas tallied seven kills and two aces in the first frame.
She finished the match leading Krum with double figures in kills.
“She was super important,” Larson said of Lucas. “She’s our go-to person. They only blocked her one or two times, so that says a lot.”
In the third set, Ashlyn Baker delivered a thunderous kill to give the Lady Cats a 14-10 lead. Krum eventually pulled away and won the frame on a Community service error.
The Lady Cats jumped out to an even larger lead in the fourth and final set, pulling ahead 19-9. Krum never relinquished that lead, and went on to improve to 2-0 with the victory.
The Lady Cats took on Melissa later Friday night in the second game of the doubleheader. Krum will play Nocona and Boyd in a doubleheader on Saturday.