Valerie Valerian moved into eighth place in kills in program history with 1,003 after a 17-kill performance in a 3-0 win over Ohio on Sunday. Valerian passes Jessica Brown to move into eighth all-time. She sits 34 away from seventh all-time (Amanda Chamberlain, 1,036).
Valerian had the final kill of the match to give the Mean Green (6-6) the win. She was also named to the All-Tournament team. She is just the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills.
“It means a lot,” Valerian said. “To see the amount of growth from freshman year to now and the amount of obstacles I’ve had to overcome. I’m proud to see the 1,000 and be a part of the Mean Green family and make history. Thankful for this program, the coaches, and the team.”
Despite Valerian rewriting North Texas history books, it was Barbara Teakell who found her footing and had her best game of the season to help the Mean Green down the Bobcats (8-5). She had a season high 20 kills which approached a career high of 21.
Teakell picked up her sixth double-double of the season also notching 10 digs. She had two double-doubles in three games during the North Texas Challenge.
“I hope she can carry that momentum into next week,” Palileo said. “She’s been fighting and trying to find her way into games. Today it all came together. We will try to watch film and figure out what’s different from today compared to other matches and build on it.”
The Bobcats had clinched the North Texas Challenge championship before the game began finishing the weekend 2-1. Ohio was hindered by 14 attacking errors compared to North Texas’ seven. The Mean Green were better in almost every statistical category with 50 kills compared to 43 kills for the Bobcats. The Mean Green also out dug the Bobcats 59-51 led by 14 digs from Valerian for her eighth double-double of the year.
Aleeyah Galdeira also had 14 digs to tie for the team lead.
“The game is won on the outsides,” Palileo said. “We’ve been looking for a match like that from both [Teakell and Valerian], and today we finally got one. Against a good team as well.”
North Texas opens Conference USA play next to conclude the five-game home stand. The Mean Green will host UAB Friday at 7 p.m. before Rice comes to Denton on Sunday, Sept. 29, for a 1 p.m. match.