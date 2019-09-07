SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — North Texas volleyball fell to Wichita State in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-21) Saturday.
North Texas (2-4) wrapped play in the Mustang Challenge hosted by Cal Poly with the Shockers (3-3). Both teams entered the afternoon looking for their first win of the tournament. Valerie Valerian had 17 kills, Barbara Teakell added 14 while Rhett Robinson added 12 of her own. Freshman Alysha Johnson provided five kills.
North Texas opens its road schedule 0-3 despite double-doubles from Kaliegh Skopal, Valerian and Teakell. Valerian and Teakell had 11 and 15 digs respectively. Skopal provided 48 assists and 11 digs. Freshman Aleeyah Galdiera led the team in digs with 19.
The Mean Green bounced back to win set two after falling in set one, but never quite got up to full speed in set three. The Mean Green rattled off six straight points late in set four to pull the score close, but the Shockers finished out the set and the match.
Next up, North Texas travels to Abilene on Friday to face Cal State Fullerton at 3 p.m. on Friday.