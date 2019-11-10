EL PASO — North Texas volleyball fell to UTEP in four sets Sunday afternoon (26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-16). The Mean Green (15-10, 9-4) were doomed by 30 errors and a .112 hitting percentage. Valerie Valerian picked up her 17th double-double of the season with 22 kills and 11 digs.
It is the fifth time this season she has eclipsed 20+ kills. Rhett Robinson added 12 kills of her own. UTEP (13-12, 6-6) won the blocking battle 12 to eight.
The Mean Green won set two with .258 hitting percentage. North Texas jumped out to an early lead in the set which it would not give up. The loss was the first on the road in Conference USA play this season. North Texas finishes the year 6-1 on the road in C-USA play, and 7-2 on the road overall.
North Texas will close the regular season with a match against UTSA, which will decide conference tournament seeding. The Mean Green will host UTSA on Nov. 16 at noon looking to secure the three seed in the upcoming C-USA tournament. UTSA currently sits in fourth place just behind North Texas in third.