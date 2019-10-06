RUSTON — The North Texas volleyball team finished off their perfect road trip east by downing Louisiana Tech in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-23) Sunday at the Thomas Assembly Center.
“I thought our energy and focus was really good from the first serve,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “Our defense was excellent and our transition game was very efficient.”
The Mean Green (9-7, 3-1 C-USA) were led defensively by freshman Jordan Burks who set a new career-high with 31 digs. Rhett Robinson added in a career-high 18 kills while Kaleigh Skopal had 44 assists.
Valerie Valerian added her 12th double-digit kill total of the season with 18 while Barbara Teakell added 11 for her seventh double-digit total of the season.
North Texas out hit the Lady Techsters (11-6, 1-2 C-USA) .301 to .182 over the three-set match while also having 49 assists compared to Louisiana Tech’s 36.
“Winning two conference road matches is always great,” Palileo said. “Especially with how good we were on our side of the net made it that much more satisfying.”
The Mean Green only trailed the Lady Techsters seven times throughout the whole match with the largest margin only being two early in set number three. North Texas however would grow a lead as large as 10 to close out set number one.
North Texas will return home Sunday for another matchup with Southern Mississippi before hitting the road for tilts at Charlotte and Marshall.