North Texas volleyball completed the season sweep of Louisiana Tech on Sunday, sweeping the Lady Techsters (12-10, 2-6) by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-17. North Texas beat LA Tech 3-0 in Ruston on Oct. 6.
The win is coach Andrew Palileo’s 133th in his time at North Texas (13-8, 7-2) career which puts him at a tie for the most wins by a North Texas head coach. Cassie Headrick (2000-2009) also has 133.
Rhett Robinson led with 17 kills while Valerie Valerian picked up 15 kills and 10 digs. Valerian was the only player in the match to record a double-double.
Robinson has had 10 or more kills in eight of her last nine appearances.
“We had a lot more energy,” Palileo said. “It was a bit sloppy and ugly at times but we pulled it out. Rhett was great. She scored a lot of ways and blocked some. It’s exciting to see her consistently do what she has done the last couple matches.”
North Texas hit .367 for its highest team mark in nearly two weeks. Barbara Teakell and Alysha Johnson both added five kills. Johnson hit .444. The Mean Green defense was strong again, picking up 37 digs compared to LA Tech’s 33.
The Mean Green out-blocked LA Tech three to two. Robinson led with three block assists, Miranda Youmans had one block assist while Johnson also picked up two block assists.
“They did a good job of covering the ball,” Palileo said. “We didn’t get a lot of opportunities but when we did it was tight and we capitalized on it. We still let a few too many balls through but it was good.”
North Texas now will hit the road for the final weekend road-trip of Conference USA play against FIU and FAU on Friday and Sunday. Friday is set for 6 p.m. with Sunday set to start at 11 a.m.
The Mean Green will return home to face No. 23 Western Kentucky on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. on senior night.