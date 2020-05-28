Maggie Walsh, a key contributor from Guyer’s 2019 team that advanced to the region final for the first time in school history, is leaving the program.
The youngest daughter of former Guyer football coach John Walsh will be moving to San Marcos after her father was named the Rattlers’ coach last week.
“I’m going to miss her tremendously,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “She made a tremendous impact not just on our team, but on our program. She’s a great program kid. Every kid loves her and looks up to her, no matter what age.
“I am super proud of her. I know no matter where she is or where she goes, she’s going to have that same impact somewhere else. I’m sad to see her go, but I know she’s going to do some great things in San Marcos.”
Walsh became an integral part of the Lady Wildcats’ rotation as just a sophomore last year, leading Guyer in digs with 626. The District 5-6A first-team selection also put down 345 kills and was named to the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area first team.
The Lady Wildcats finished with a 35-9 overall record, including a 12-2 mark in one of the toughest districts in the state. Guyer’s 35 victories matched the program record for most wins in a season.