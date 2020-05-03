Ruthie Forson’s high school volleyball career may have come to a close back in November, but that hasn’t stopped her from collecting just a few more pieces of hardware before she heads off to college.
Forson, who will play at Southeastern Oklahoma State in the fall, was recognized as the Lay Witnesses for Christ International 2019 Texas Female Christian Athlete of the Year on March 22. She also took home the Richard Bucknor Maximizing Your Potential Award. Unfortunately, this year’s awards banquet was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“These awards recognize something that is much more important to me than just volleyball, and that will always be the biggest part of me,” Forson said. “So to get an award for something like that means so much to me.”
Maddox Henderson of Fort Worth Lake Country Christian was the Male Christian Athlete of the Year. This was the 31st annual awards for LWFCI, a worldwide Christian sports ministry that aims to use the world of sports to positively impact others, especially youth. It was founded by Sam Mings and his wife, Sharon.
Lake Dallas’ first-year head coach Kristinn Holbrooks nominated Forson because of her accomplishments on the court and in the classroom, as well as her positive influence on those around her. On the court, Holbrooks relied heavily on Forson to help guide the Lady Falcons to the playoffs. She tallied 1,323 assists to finish with 2,309 for her career. Forson was named the District 8-5A Setter of the Year and was a first-team selection on the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area team.
Forson said the latest honors put a nice bow on top of a high school career she won’t soon forget.
“I never thought I was going to get the awards, even after they told me I was a finalist,” Forson said. “I know there are so many deserving athletes out there, so I was very surprised and excited.”