As Lake Dallas began to pull away from Saginaw Boswell in the third set of Tuesday’s Class 5A playoff opener, it appeared as though the Lady Falcons had finally found a groove after a rather inauspicious start.
But the inconsistencies that plagued Lake Dallas for the better part of the entire night reared their ugly head once again as Boswell rallied for a 25-9, 25-16, 25-19 sweep at the North Texas Volleyball Center at UNT. That final surge quickly ended Lake Dallas’ first playoff run under new head coach Kristinn Holbrooks.
Boswell (31-14) trailed 13-9 in the third set before closing the match with a 16-6 run.
“We passed a 1.2 tonight. You can’t beat any team if you can’t pass,” said Holbrooks, whose team finished the year 23-19. “It’s okay, though. They fought hard. I even told the girls that it’s very hard to be down that much in set one, then get beat in set two by almost 10, and then to start off in control in set three. We are learning.”
Lake Dallas may have had its share of miscues, but Boswell was unrelenting all night. The Lady Pioneers served up a staggering 18 aces and nearly had two players reach double figures in kills. Outside hitter Isabela Moore finished with 11 kills, and Jordan McAda chipped in nine. Sydney Biggs added five kills.
That firepower easily lifted Boswell to a quick 2-0 lead in the match. It was at that point that Lake Dallas finally found some momentum. Boswell clung to a slim 5-4 lead in the third set when Lake Dallas ripped off four straight points highlighted by kills from Ruthie Forson and Caelyn Gunn. Lake Dallas still led by four points a few minutes later when Boswell went on its final run to put the match out of reach.
Lake Dallas was led by Forson’s 19 assists and two kills. Candace Collier and Gunn each had nine kills.
“They fought hard,” Holbrooks said. “We had four seniors, two that saw the court consistently. We should be pretty good next year.”