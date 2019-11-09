Behind a team-high 11 kills from Reese Robinson, the Krum Lady Bobcats swept Graham 25-23, 25-20, 25-10 to win the Class 4A Region I area title on Saturday afternoon.
Paige Orsi added eight kills and 10 digs to go along with three aces. Payton Lucas buried seven kills of her own. Madeline and Miranda Duffy each dished out 14 assists.
Krum (30-11) advances to the 4A Region I quarterfinal and will play District 8-4A foe and defending 4A state champion Decatur. That match is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Ryan High School.
Decatur swept the regular season series from Krum, with the Lady Bobcats taking the Lady Eagles to five sets on Oct. 15. The winner of Tuesday’s match will advance to the regional tournament.