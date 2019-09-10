Riding a 10-game winning streak, the Krum Lady Bobcats surged to No. 3 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
Krum took down Melissa 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16 last Friday behind 16 kills from Reese Robinson. Miranda Guffy dished out 29 assists.
The Lady Bobcats have not lost a match since Aug. 17 against Weatherford.
Also in 4A, Argyle fell to No. 14. The Lady Eagles entered Tuesday night's match against Justin Northwest on a three-game losing skid.
Argyle will travel to Orlando this weekend to compete in the Winter Park Florida Tournament.
Meanwhile, Sanger re-entered the rankings at No. 24. The Lady Indians have won three straight matches and sport a 17-11 record.
In Class 5A, the Denton Lady Broncos checked in at No. 25.
Guyer rounded out Denton-area teams that were ranked in the poll.
The Lady Wildcats slipped to No. 13 in Class 6A after McKinney snapped their 10-game winning streak last week. Guyer took on defending Class 6A champion Flower Mound on Tuesday.
-- Reece Waddell