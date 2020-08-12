The Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll was released on Monday and Krum checked in as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
The Lady Cats are coming off a 34-12 campaign in 2019 that included a trip to the 4A Region I final. Krum opened the season on Tuesday night with a four-set victory over Aubrey.
Seniors Payton Lucas, along with twin sisters Miranda and Madeline Guffy, are among the several key contributors that return this year for the Lady Cats.
Lucas led Krum with a team-high 16 kills against Aubrey. Miranda Guffy added 25 assists and six kills of her own.
Krum's District 7-4A bunkmate, Argyle, is ranked No. 5 in the poll.
The Lady Eagles went 35-6 last year, including a perfect 8-0 mark in district that led to a league championship. Argyle was swept in the region semifinal by Hereford, which went on to finish as the 4A runner-up.
Argyle is 1-1 this season after splitting its doubleheader against Peaster and Lake Worth on Tuesday.