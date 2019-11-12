Trailing Krum 2-1 heading into the fourth set, Decatur caught fire and went on a 16-0 run to handily defeat the Lady Bobcats 25-12 and force a decisive fifth set.
Krum had been in this position before. The Lady Bobcats took the defending Class 4A state champions to five sets on two separate occasions earlier this season during District 8-4A play. Both times, Krum failed to finish the job.
So when Decatur jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the final set and looked to be on the verge of winning its 10th consecutive playoff match, Krum had two options. Do-or-die.
Krum finished the game on a wild 6-1 run to win the final set and upset Decatur 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 12-25, 15-13 in the third round of the Class 4A Playoffs.
“We finally did it,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said with a sigh of relief. “It’s not like we were just going to say ‘man we should have done it this time.’ I really think losing to them [Decatur] two times helped us. Our girls weren’t going to let it happen again.”
Payton Lucas, who collected the game-winning kill, and Reese Robinson led the Lady Bobcats with 17 kills apiece. Robinson also hit an efficient .351 on the night.
Madeline Guffy finished the night with 23 assists and three aces, and Tori Hamilton totaled five blocks.
“We never let down,” Larson said. “I’m so proud of these girls, and they’ve worked their tails off for this moment.”
Decatur sophomore Kaylee Peterson got things rolling early for the Lady Eagles, putting down three kills to lead the Lady Eagles to a 7-2 lead. However, Krum stayed poised and showed the grit Larson has witnessed all season.
The Lady Bobcats went on a 15-3 run before Hamilton’s kill gave Krum the 25-19 victory in the first set.
In the second set, the two teams traded back-and-forth blows until Decatur’s 4-0 run to go up 16-12 gave the Lady Eagles enough momentum to cruise to a 25-19 victory before the chaos of the final three sets broke loose.
The third set was déjà vu of the opening set. The Lady Bobcats rallied behind Paige Orsi, who sent the final two kills over the net, to win 25-20 in come-from-behind fashion.
“We played so well in the first and third set,” Larson said. “I thought we served so well in both of those sets, and we were able to run our offense the way we needed to. It was great.”
The final two sets were nothing short of chaotic, but nonetheless, Krum will return to the fourth round of the postseason for the first time since 2017.
The Lady Bobcats will play the winner of Canyon and Pampa on Friday at 7 p.m. at McMurry University in Abilene for the regional semifinal.