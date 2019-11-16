ABILENE — The Krum Lady Bobcats were hopeful that their fourth trip in five years to a region tournament would finally end with a berth to the state tournament. Hereford had other ideas.
After knocking off the state’s No. 1 team in Argyle on Friday night, Hereford made quick work of Krum in Saturday’s Class 4A Region I final with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 sweep.
Krum, which got to this point by beating defending champ, Decatur, in the third round before upending Canyon in four sets in the semifinals, finished their season with a 33-12 record.
“No one expected us to be here; these last two weeks have been one heck of a run,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “I will say that out of all the teams we’ve faced, Hereford was the complete package.
“We didn’t bring our A game, but we did just lose to a really good team. They could win it all.”
While Hereford deserves plenty of credit for the win, the Lady Whitefaces also benefited from Krum’s 20 hitting errors. Payton Lucas and Paige Orsi led the Lady Bobcats with eight and six kills respectively. As a team, Krum had 10 aces.
“I’m proud of our girls. We were the only team from our district to make it this far, and the girls played hard,” Larson said. “We went from losing in the first round last year to finishing third in district this year and making it to a region final. Aside from winning today, I can’t ask for a better run than what we had.”