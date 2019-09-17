Krum and Argyle kept pace and stayed ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
The Lady Bobcats dipped to No. 8 in Class 4A after falling to Celina in five sets last week. Krum's 10-game winning streak was snapped with the loss, dropping the Lady Bobcats to 22-6.
Argyle, meanwhile, won the Winter Park Showcase in Orlando over the weekend, knocking off Windermere in the title match. The Lady Eagles are the No. 14-ranked team in 4A and have won six straight, sporting a 20-5 record.
Guyer, Denton and Sanger, which were all ranked last week, fell out of the poll.
The Lady Wildcats have lost three of their last four matches, including their District 5-6A opener with No. 1 Byron Nelson. Denton beat rival Ryan in its District 8-5A opener last Friday. Sanger beat Lake Worth and Pilot Point last week.