Guyer coach Heather Van Noy has changed her team's plans more times than she can count over the last few weeks.
With COVID-19 guidelines being constantly issued by a of number entities, the landscape of high school sports continues to shift.
So, when the UIL released its plan for fall sports last week that included Class 5A and 6A teams delaying their starts until early September, only one thought came to Van Noy's mind.
"You have to embrace the suck," Van Noy said. "If I'm told to wait, then I'll wait. I wait with my very good team. And the main thing is my kids are safe, and we get some volleyball in, and hopefully, a lot of postseason in."
Denton ISD schools — which are either 5A or 6A — will not be able to start volleyball practice until Sept. 8. Class 4A and under teams will get to begin practice as originally scheduled next Monday.
Denton County Public Health issued a recommendation on Monday for schools to delay in-person learning, including athletics and extracurricular activities, until Sept. 8.
Argyle ISD's school board met on Monday night and opted to remain on schedule, postponing a decision on DCPH's recommendation. Argyle will begin football and volleyball practice next Monday.
Krum ISD met on Tuesday night and made a slight revision to its calendar, pushing its start date back from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.
Pilot Point ISD is scheduled to meet on Wednesday night. Two items on Pilot Point ISD's agenda include discussing the district's COVID-19 plan and discussing potential changes to its 2020-21 calendar.
For Guyer, Braswell, Denton and Ryan, the biggest challenge has been scheduling conflicts.
If 5A and 6A start on Sept. 8, the Lady Wildcats will only get four non-district matches in before district play starts. Guyer has Aledo and Lebanon Trail on its non-district schedule, as well Lucas Loveyjoy and Flower Mound.
Flower Mound won the 6A title in 2018 while Lovejoy finished as the 5A runner-up.
Guyer advanced to the region final for the first time in school history last year, finishing with a 35-9 record
"We're going to make it work," Van Noy said. "No one knows what to do with this pandemic. Everybody is just trying to make decisions that will keep our kids as safe as possible. I'm following our administration, and they graciously let us back in the gym this week. I'm thrilled to have that opportunity to see my kids play."
Another widespread issue teams are facing is opponents who are located in counties with stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
As a result, Denton coach Cassie Headrick called her schedule incomplete. Headrick said she had to throw out her entire original schedule and still has a week's worth of games she needs to fill.
Five of Denton's eight district opponents (Grapevine, North Richland Hills Birdville, Justin Northwest, Richland and Colleyville Heritage) are located in Tarrant County.
Tarrant County has ordered the closure of public schools through Labor Day.
"I used to think I was one of those people who when life throws curves at you, I can move pretty smoothly," Headrick said. "But I've definitely learned that's not the case whatsoever. Coaches are planners, and that's the hardest part. It's hard when you can't give concrete stuff to parents and players, and I understand the situation for what it is.
"But everything is kind of take a step forward and then take two back. And then tomorrow, we'll take two steps forward and only one back. That's what's been frustrating."
Despite their frustration, Denton-area coaches all have a common goal — to play the season, and to do so safely.
For Denton ISD coaches, they will have roughly one month to prepare their teams for the start of fall practice. And they intend to use every bit of that time to get ready.
"All of us want to do what we need to do to allow the kids to play — and play safely," Headrick said.
Steve Gamel contributed to this report.