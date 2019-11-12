You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
GRAPEVINE — When Hailey Schneider buried the game-winning kill for Guyer on Tuesday night, the Lady Wildcats’ bench spilled onto the court in celebration.
Some cheered, some hugged and some fought back tears. History had been made.
Guyer punched its ticket to the regional tournament this weekend, sweeping Mansfield 27-25, 25-23, 25-17 to win the Class 6A Region I quarterfinal at Grapevine High School. This will be Guyer's second trip to the regional tournament. The Lady Wildcats made it to the Class 4A Region I tournament in 2007.
“I’m so proud,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “This has been their dream and their goal since January. Just to see the hard work they and the coaches have put in — the kids make the adjustments. They follow through on our scouting report, and they don’t get flustered.”
Despite falling into a 13-6 hole to start the second set, the Lady Wildcats never blinked.
Guyer's Kyndal Stowers (8) hits a kill shot to Mansfield at Grapevine High School, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Guyer (34-8) slowly chipped away at the deficit and cut Mansfield’s lead to 14-11 on a cross-court kill from Maggie Walsh. The Lady Wildcats finally climbed all the way back and took the lead at 19-18 on a thunderous kill from Schneider down the line.
“We were down by seven at one point and we battled back,” Van Noy said. “Some teams would just shut down, and they didn’t.
“We just calmed down. I took a timeout, and it was a very calm timeout. We hit the reset button. We had to battle. It was going to be tough, but we’d done it before. We just reset.”
Freshman Kyndal Stowers completed Guyer’s comeback bid, burying one of her team-leading 12 kills to give the Lady Wildcats a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Stowers hit .303, served two aces and made 14 digs.
“She is just fearless,” Van Noy said of Stowers. “I’ve said it before. She takes those big shots. She’s not afraid to swing or serve tough. She’s ridiculous at defense. She reads so well. She’s a great communicator on the floor.”
With a chance at a sweep, Guyer wasted little time building an early lead in the third frame. Brooke Slusser’s kill off the block gave the Lady Wildcats a 9-4 lead they never relinquished.
Slusser ended the match with five kills, 19 assists and 22 digs. Schneider and Walsh each added 10 kills.
Guyer now turns its attention to the 6A Region I semifinal. The Lady Wildcats will play Arlington Martin at 5 p.m. Friday at Birdville ISD’s Thomas Coliseum.
“We are playing well right now. We’ve hit a stride,” Van Noy said. “I personally have never been to the regional tournament, either, so this was a double milestone for me tonight, as well. It’s just super exciting. I don’t even know what to say.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.