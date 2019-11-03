It isn’t hard to spot Brooke Slusser during a Guyer volleyball game.
From her powerful left-handed shot to her precise passing, Slusser has emerged as a force for the Lady Wildcats on the court.
Mainly, because she never comes off it.
“Even in games where I want to sit her, I can’t,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “I need her to fire the team up and bring them together.”
During the Lady Wildcats’ five-set win over Southlake Carroll last Tuesday to end the regular season, Slusser played every rotation and never took a seat on the bench.
But after quickly winning the first set, Guyer blew a 10-point second set lead before dropping the third set to fall behind 2-1.
The Lady Wildcats were searching for answers, and it was Slusser who was there to help pick the team back up. As a result, Guyer responded to win the fourth and fifth sets — and the match — clinching second place in District 5-6A.
“When we were talking in the middle of [the Carroll] game after we lost the second and third sets, the only thing I was trying to tell them was, ‘It’s all here — in the head,’” Slusser said. “There is nothing physically that we’re incapable of doing.”
But for Guyer’s setter, that leadership has not always come easy.
Once shy and reserved, it took Slusser nearly two years to become what the Lady Wildcats needed her to be — a fiery leader unafraid of speaking her mind.
“She is, essentially, a coach on the court for me,” Van Noy said. “She has developed into that. And I think that's the biggest thing that she's done for us this year. She is my voice out there. For the most part, she's a pretty even-keeled kid, but she is completely different in that 900 square feet. She just turns it on.”
The evolution of Slusser’s game started after her sophomore campaign last year.
Knowing there were various elements she needed to improve on, Slusser took matters into her own hands and embraced each obstacle.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot since last season,” Slusser said. “I’ve gotten a lot more mature this year. I’ve grown into myself and figured out what my strong suits are and what are things I need to work on. Instead of running away from the things I need to work on, I’ve really faced them straight on. I think that’s helped me a lot.”
The results speak for themselves.
Slusser ended the regular season just 14 kills shy of averaging a triple-double. The Alabama commit posted a gaudy average of 19.6 assists, 10.3 digs and 9.6 kills per match.
While Slusser’s numbers are staggering, Van Noy insists they aren’t what Guyer has benefited from the most.
Instead, it has been Slusser’s intangibles — and everything that doesn’t show up on the box score.
“Statistically, yes, she has helped us tremendously,” Van Noy said. “But that’s not the part of her game that has helped us the most. It’s been her leadership, her consistency and her fight.
“She will show you she wants to fight for every win. She gets in that huddle in a timeout, and I know I only get 30 seconds because I know Brooke needs a solid 30 seconds to get her point across. She really does a good job of commanding her troops.”
When Slusser was told she nearly averaged a triple-double in the regular season, the junior had no clue.
Because ultimately, she couldn’t care less about her individual stats. Slusser’s only concern after every game is if Guyer got the win.
“I don’t usually find out about [my stats] until I see them on Twitter,” Slusser said. “I just feel like the team should always come first. You can’t get anything done unless the team is in it, too.
“When I support other people, it helps me play better, just knowing they have trust that I can get my job done. When the team has trust that everyone can get their job done, the team just works better.”
For the Lady Wildcats, that trust propelled them to one of their best regular seasons in recent history.
Guyer went 31-7 overall, including a 12-2 mark in arguably the most competitive district in the state. Those 12 district wins are also the most under Van Noy and the most since the Lady Wildcats went 14-0 in 2015.
Now, Guyer’s focus shifts to winning a playoff game for the first time since 2014. The Lady Wildcats have been bounced in the first round each of the last two seasons, both times by the eventual 6A champion.
Guyer will take on Hebron in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Colleyville Heritage High School.
“This team is amazing,” Slusser said. “I’ve told them when we’ve had our talks that this is literally my favorite team I’ve ever played on. I think we could win the whole thing. Physically, everything is there. As long as we stay there mentally, we’ll be fine.”
As for Slusser, Van Noy knew from the moment she stepped on Guyer’s campus as a freshman that she could be a special player.
Two years later, Slusser has finally realized the potential her coach saw all along.
“I always knew she had it in her, and she'll be the first to tell you I was on her all the time, because my expectations were so high for her,” Van Noy said. “She has met those expectations and exceeded them this year.”