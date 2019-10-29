SOUTHLAKE — On a night where Guyer watched a 21-11 second-set lead evaporate and Southlake Carroll storm back to go up 2-1 in the match, the Lady Wildcats revisited their team motto set back in the summer.
Relentlessness.
With second place in District 5-6A on the line, Guyer regrouped to win the fourth set and force a decisive fifth frame. And when it mattered most, the Lady Wildcats didn’t let their lead slip away.
Guyer used an 8-3 run to win the fifth set and the match, coming away with a 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10 victory on Tuesday to end the regular season.
“This team is really resilient and relentless,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “I’m just super proud of how hard they fought and how they dug it out — literally.”
The Lady Wildcats (31-7, 12-2) secured the second seed out of 5-6A with the victory. Guyer will play Hebron in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round next week. Date, time and location have yet to be decided.
Guyer’s 12 district wins are the most under Van Noy and the most the Lady Wildcats have tallied since going 14-0 in 2015.
“I’m so thrilled,” Van Noy said. “These girls deserve it. This was their goal coming in. They wanted to contend for the district championship, and they wanted to prove and show what Guyer volleyball is.”
The Lady Wildcats did just that.
After squandering their 10-point advantage in the second set, the Lady Wildcats gave up a 10-1 run in the middle of the third set to let Carroll pull away. But Guyer never blinked.
Instead, the Lady Wildcats got production from several key players down the stretch to fuel their comeback. Three Lady Wildcats ended the night in double figures in kills, led by freshman Kyndal Stowers with 17. Kentucky commit Jordyn Williams added 14, while Maggie Walsh put down 13.
Defensively, Walsh made a team-high 34 digs and blocked two shots. But it was Williams’ kill that won the fourth set for Guyer, sending the Lady Wildcats to a decisive fifth game.
Guyer quickly went up 8-3 in the fifth set, and after a Hailey Schneider kill made it 11-6, the Lady Wildcats seized momentum for the last time.
They never relinquished it — or their lead — again.
“This is absolutely huge,” Van Noy said. “I did not want to end this game and base our fate [for second place in 5-6A] on a flip. It’s not what we’ve been about this season. We took control of our fate the whole season. I’m super proud of how hard they fought and how they came back.”