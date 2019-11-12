GRAPEVINE — When Hailey Schneider buried the game-winning kill for Guyer on Tuesday night, the Lady Wildcats’ bench spilled onto the court in celebration.
Some cheered, some hugged and some fought back tears. History had been made.
After 12 agonizing years of waiting, Guyer finally punched its first ticket to the regional tournament, sweeping Mansfield 27-25, 25-23, 25-17 to win the Class 6A Region I quarterfinal at Grapevine High School.
“I’m so proud,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “This has been their dream and their goal since January. Just to see the hard work they and the coaches have put in — the kids make the adjustments. They follow through on our scouting report, and they don’t get flustered.”
Despite falling into a 13-6 hole to start the second set, the Lady Wildcats never blinked.
Guyer (34-8) slowly chipped away at the deficit and cut Mansfield’s lead to 14-11 on a cross-court kill from Maggie Walsh. The Lady Wildcats finally climbed all the way back and took the lead at 19-18 on a thunderous kill from Schneider down the line.
“We were down by seven at one point and we battled back,” Van Noy said. “Some teams would just shut down, and they didn’t.
“We just calmed down. I took a timeout, and it was a very calm timeout. We hit the reset button. We had to battle. It was going to be tough, but we’d done it before. We just reset.”
Freshman Kyndal Stowers completed Guyer’s comeback bid, burying one of her team-leading 12 kills to give the Lady Wildcats a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Stowers hit .303, served two aces and made 14 digs.
“She is just fearless,” Van Noy said of Stowers. “I’ve said it before. She takes those big shots. She’s not afraid to swing or serve tough. She’s ridiculous at defense. She reads so well. She’s a great communicator on the floor.”
With a chance at a sweep, Guyer wasted little time building an early lead in the third frame. Brooke Slusser’s kill off the block gave the Lady Wildcats a 9-4 lead they never relinquished.
Slusser ended the match with five kills, 19 assists and 22 digs. Schneider and Maggie Walsh each added 10 kills.
Guyer now turns its attention to the 6A Region I semifinal. The Lady Wildcats will play Arlington Martin at 5 p.m. Friday at Birdville ISD’s Thomas Coliseum.
“We are playing well right now. We’ve hit a stride,” Van Noy said. “I personally have never been to the regional tournament, either, so this was a double milestone for me tonight, as well. It’s just super exciting. I don’t even know what to say.”