After picking up their ninth straight victory in a five-set thriller over McKinney Boyd last week, the Guyer Lady Wildcats continued their ascent up the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
Guyer rose to the No. 5 spot in Class 6A, the highest it has been ranked this season.
The Lady Wildcats sport an overall record of 18-3 and have not lost a match since Aug. 16.
Brooke Slusser continues to pace Guyer in nearly every offensive category.
The Alabama commit leads the Lady Wildcats in kills (198), aces (28) and assists (385).
Kentucky commit Jordyn Williams leads the team in blocks (70) and is second with 161 kills.
In Class 5A, the Denton Lady Broncos checked in at No. 20. Denton is 20-8 and coming off a loss to Decatur, the Class 4A defending champion.
Krum jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 in 4A and is riding an eight-game winning streak.
The Lady Bobcats swept Ryan last Friday and are 19-5 on the year.
Argyle, meanwhile, is No. 5 in 4A. The Lady Eagles were swept by Guyer last week, but still have an impressive 14-3 mark.