After getting swept by national powerhouse Trophy Club Nelson last week, Guyer slipped out of the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A rankings.
The Lady Wildcats, who were No. 15 in last week's poll, had won six straight matches before falling to the Lady Bobcats. Guyer is 26-7 overall and 7-2 in District 5-6A, with its only two losses coming to Nelson.
In Class 5A, Denton moved up a spot to No. 21. The Lady Broncos were previously ranked No. 22 and swept Justin Northwest last Friday.
Denton (29-9, 8-0 District 8-5A) has won eight straight games and is on the verge of capturing its second straight district title.
Elsewhere across the area, Argyle stood pat at No. 7 in Class 4A. The Lady Eagles are 28-5 overall and a perfect 4-0 in District 8-4A.
Argyle has won 14 straight games entering Tuesday night's match with Springtown. The Lady Eagles' district foe, Krum, in ranked No. 17.