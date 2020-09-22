Tuesday night’s match between two of the best programs in Class 6A looked as though it was shaping up to be a thriller.
Guyer and Flower Mound went toe-to-toe in the first set, trading jabs until the Lady Jaguars pulled away to take a 1-0 lead.
No one expected what happened next.
The Lady Wildcats never recovered from their loss in the opening frame, falling behind in each of the next two sets as Flower Mound came away with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 sweep.
“We looked discombobulated the entire game,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “We couldn’t put the ball away. We knew where to hit, we just weren’t doing it.”
It was one step forward and two steps back all night for Guyer, which was unable to settle into any kind of rhythm.
The Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second set, but the Lady Wildcats went on a 6-1 run to knot the score at 11. Both sides traded points until Flower Mound went up 19-17, closing the set on a 6-2 run.
“I think we just stopped talking,” Van Noy said. “We had a really good rhythm, and I don’t know if we just got comfortable in it. But when we stopped talking, momentum shifted. And they took advantage of it, which is what good teams do. They’re a really good team. They have some really good hitters and a defense that just doesn’t give up.”
Trying to fend off the sweep, Guyer fell behind big again in the third set. Van Noy spent her final timeout with the Lady Wildcats trailing 19-11, and momentarily, Guyer responded.
The Lady Wildcats made a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to 20-18, but that was as close as they got. Flower Mound rattled off five of the next six points to secure the victory.
“We hit a good rhythm, and then we stopped talking again,” Van Noy said. “That’s what kind of hurt us. We dug a really big hole and it was really difficult to get out of. I was proud of the effort. They didn’t lay down.”
Kyndal Stowers led Guyer in kills with 12. Brooke Slusser added eight kills.
The Lady Wildcats dropped to 1-2 overall and have now lost two straight games after falling to Aledo in five sets last Friday. Guyer came into the season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today Super 25 poll.
The Lady Wildcats open District 5-6A play on Friday at home against McKinney.
“Going into district with two losses is definitely something to think about,” Van Noy said. “But I also think you can learn a lot more from a loss than a win. And I’ve learned a lot in the last five days.”