After falling out of the rankings in last week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll, Guyer climbed back up to No. 14 this week.
The Lady Wildcats have won two straight games and are now 21-6 overall and 2-1 in District 5-6A. Guyer will take on Keller on Tuesday night.
In Class 4A, Krum and Argyle both stood pat. The Lady Bobcats remained No. 8 in 4A after picking up two wins last week, improving to 23-6. Krum squares off against Sanger on Tuesday night in its final match before district play begins.
Argyle, meanwhile, checked in at No. 14 in 4A.
The Lady Eagles have won eight straight and knocked off Melissa, a state semifinalist from a year ago, last Friday. Argyle is 22-5 and will close out non-district play on Tuesday at home against Aledo.