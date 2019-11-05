COLLEYVILLE — Guyer’s wait for a playoff win is over.
After five years of heartbreaking losses and postseason agony, the Lady Wildcats finally got over the hump on Tuesday night.
With four different players in double figures in kills, Guyer knocked off 2017 Class 6A champion Hebron 25-15, 25-19, 25-27, 25-13 to claim the 6A Region I bi-district title at Colleyville Heritage High School.
“It’s incredible,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “Not just a playoff win, but to beat Hebron, that’s huge for us. Tonight was a mental win for us. Physically, we did everything we were supposed to. They executed our scouting report perfectly. My girls were prepared. We took care of business.”
The Lady Wildcats, whose last playoff win came in 2014 against Coppell, wasted little time seizing control of the match.
Guyer built a 19-12 lead in the first set on the back of a 6-0 run. Kyndal Stowers’ kill gave the Lady Wildcats the win and a 1-0 lead.
The freshman finished second on the team in kills, putting down 16.
“You just don’t know how freshmen are going to handle this situation,” Van Noy said. “[Stowers] stepped up and was such a great leader for us. She’s been around sports her whole life. Her mental toughness showed tonight. I’m super proud of her.”
In the second set, it was sophomore Maggie Walsh’s kill that gave Guyer the win and a commanding 2-0 lead.
Kentucky commit Jordyn Williams led the Lady Wildcats in the kills department, burying 16. Alabama commit Brooke Slusser finished with 10 kills to go along with 36 assists. Arkansas commit Hailey Schneider added 13 kills.
On the verge of the sweep, Guyer pushed Hebron to the brink in the third set. But the Lady Hawks fended off elimination, at least for the time being, to force a fourth frame.
That was the last set the Lady Wildcats needed, quickly polishing off Hebron to advance.
Guyer will play the winner of Richardson Pearce and South Grand Prairie in the area round on Friday. Time and location have yet to be determined.
“This is probably one of the most fun groups of girls I’ve ever coached,” Van Noy said. “They legitimately love each other. We are a family. It’s wonderful to see the rewards of that come to fruition in these types of wins.”