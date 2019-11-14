Two wins is all that separates Guyer, Argyle and Krum from a berth in the UIL state volleyball tournament next week.
But first, those three teams will have to navigate regional tournaments this weekend. Guyer will compete in the Class 6A Region I tournament at Birdville ISD's Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
Argyle and Krum will play in the Class 4A Region I tournament at McMurry University in Abilene.
For the Lady Wildcats, it is only their second trip to the regional semifinal. Guyer will meet Arlington Martin in the 6A Region I semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday.
If the Lady Wildcats win, they would play the winner of Trophy Club Nelson and El Paso Montwood in the 6A Region I final at 1 p.m. Saturday. Guyer and Nelson have already played twice this year, with Nelson sweeping both matches.
Guyer has never been to the region final.
Argyle and Krum, meanwhile, will head west for their region tournament.
The Lady Eagles will put their 21-game winning streak on the line against Hereford in the 4A Region I semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday. The Lady Bobcats will play Canyon in the other semifinal immediately after at 7 p.m.
Should Argyle and Krum both win, they would play each other in the 4A Region I final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Eagles swept the season series from the Lady Bobcats, but Krum took Argyle to five sets in their last match on Oct. 22.
Krum knocked off defending 4A champion Decatur earlier this week.