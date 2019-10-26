Texas Woman’s defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Kitty Magee Arena.
The victory marked the Pioneers’ third straight victory, as they finished the week 2-0 after defeating Texas A&M International on Friday night.
”Offensively we were solid throughout the match,” head coach Jeff Huebner said. “Our middles have been really successful — that comes from great serve-receive. Katy Ranes and Bailey Wozniak make life a little bit better for everybody.”
Once again leading the way offensively were Courtney Noel and Tabitha Spray. A match-high 16 kills from Noel, along with 12 kills from Spray paced the Pioneers as Ranes’ 27 assists and Wozniak’s 15 assists, paced the offense.
Defensively, both Courtney and Caroline Noel each recorded four blocks, along with Elizabeth Ugbaja as Bailey French posted 14 digs, with Erin Jones and Spray contributing 13.
Both teams battled in a closely contested first set that saw the Pioneers edge the Javelinas 25-23. After falling 25-19 in second set, the Pioneers rebounded with a lopsided 25-15 victory in the pivotal third set, leading to a 25-20 victory to close the match in four sets.
The Pioneers held the Javelinas to zero hitting percentage, outhitting the opposition over the final two games.
Next for the Pioneers will be a tough, three-game road trip, beginning with a match against Lubbock Christian on Nov. 1