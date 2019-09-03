While Denton coach Cassie Headrick hopes to see more consistency from her team with district play approaching, stretches of sharp passing, elastic defense, and powerful hitting carried the Lady Broncos to a straight set win (25-20, 25-16, 25-20) over Aubrey Tuesday night at home.
Denton (21-8) shook off a slow start in set one and found its rhythm to roll the Lady Chaparrals (17-14) after trailing 14-6 in the opening frame.
“It was good to see us come out of whatever we were in, which you saw halfway through that first game,” Headrick said.
“We finally put the foot to the pedal and that was good for us to see. We struggled with that against Decatur, getting ourselves going, so things aren’t where we want them to be yet.”
For Aubrey, Sydney Garrison led the offense with six kills and nine digs. Gracie Bell posted 13 assists and five digs of her own in the contest. Blocks were also a strength for Aubrey, finishing with four players totaling two or more blocks.
The Lady Chaparrals continue to be without star outside Kaia Saylor, but battled regardless and showed resilience after Denton went on one of its runs. The mistakes began to pile up for Aubrey, and that’s when the Lady Broncos gained momentum.
“We got into some long rallies and did some good things,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “I was really pleased with our blocks on the outside, but we didn’t do as good of a job slowing them down in the middle. We just have to limit our mistakes because they went on runs then we had to fight our way back into games and that’s hard to do against good teams.”
For Denton, that dominant middle was Leah Stolfus who posted 12 kills, three block assists and one solo block. On the outside, Sydney Soto had nine kills and 15 digs, while her teammate Taylor Thomas had four kills and 16 digs.
The passing turned on for the Lady Broncos, and with it came a glimpse of what Denton can be when they hit their stride.
Headrick hopes that becomes the norm by the time district starts up on Sept. 13.
“The focus changed, then our passing got better and then the tempo of everything sped up,” Headrick said. “When we’re in tempo we can run an offense fast enough to get one on ones. Leah was really good again tonight and she opens it up for everyone.
“We have to get focused, ready to go and ready to compete, because we know in district people are coming after us, so we have to be able to perform.”