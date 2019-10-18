CHARLOTTE – North Texas volleyball won its ninth straight set with a 3-0 win over Charlotte. North Texas (11-7, 5-1) has swept three-straight matches. The Mean Green set a new season high in digs with 80.
Two Mean Green players had 20 plus digs. Charlotte’s (11-11, 1-5) dig leader Sydney Rowan had 20.
“Tonight was all about our defense,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “We’ve been working on putting ourselves in a good position to see the hitter, and we did that well.”
Valerie Valerian led the way with a career high 28 digs. She also added 11 kills to add to her team-leading double-double total. Jordan Burks had 20 digs and a season high six assists for the freshman.
“Val had some big kills and took a lot of swings for us,” Palileo said. “But she did really well contributing defensively. Obviously there are still things for her to think about but she really provided value defensively.”
Kaleigh Skopal and Rhett Robinson did not slack offensively. Skopal had 41 assists providing Robinson with 19 kills. Valerian was next with 11. Barbara Teakell had nine kills while Alysha Johnson and Miranda Youmans added eight and six respectively.
Robinson has been key since her return to the lineup. She is now third this season on the team with 139 kills.