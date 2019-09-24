DALLAS — Texas Woman’s Volleyball visited DBU on Tuesday night, falling to the Patriots 3-1 at the Burg Center.
After dropping the first set, 25-22, and the second set, 25-19, the Pioneers were two points away from defeat, trailing 23-19 in the third. Behind Erin Jones’ serve, the Pioneers rallied, scoring four-unanswered points to tie the set at 23-23.
“I loved Erin’s intensity and work,” head coach Jeff Huebner said. “She is a pretty selfless kid who has and continues to put in work.”
After trading points, a kill by Courtney Noel, followed by a service ace from Maggie Pyles, gave the Pioneers new life.
The fourth set saw a similar situation unfold as the Pioneers trailed 23-19. This time, TWU answered with three-straight points before ultimately falling 25-22.
“I thought Isabel Vega and Addison Mulroney had good finishes to the match,” Huebner added.
The tandem appeared in three of the sets played with Mulroney recording eight kills and Vega with seven on a .316 hitting percentage.
Katy Ranes logged a match-high 31 assists as Trixie Oche and Bailey French anchored the defense with Oche recording three blocks, to go along with her team-high 10 kills, and French with 26 digs.
Friday, the Pioneers will return to conference play at home when they host UT Tyler at 7 p.m.