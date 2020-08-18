ARGYLE — Coming into this season, Argyle coach Megan DeGroot knew her team would be relatively young.
The Lady Eagles graduated seven players from a team that went 35-6 and advanced to the region semifinal last year. That group included Kassidy Reeves and Mariah Hesselgesser, who went on to play at Arkansas State, and Kiley Lavelle, who signed to play at Northwestern State.
But for what Argyle lacks in experience, DeGroot also knew the Lady Eagles could make up for it with their potential.
Against Aubrey on Tuesday night, Argyle showed why that could easily be the case.
The Lady Eagles got production from their veterans and underclassmen, and behind a team-high 12 kills from junior Jessie Moore, they swept Aubrey 25-17, 25-15, 25-23.
“When you’ve got at least four sophomores or freshmen that are going to play, whether they’re starting or coming off the bench, they have to produce for us to be successful,” DeGroot said. “And I think they are going to gain their confidence through those [juniors and seniors.]”
Freshman Shaye Feely landed three kills in the first set and finished the match with six. Sophomore Allison Hesselgesser, as well as freshman Camryn Heiser, were also critical for the Lady Eagles.
After Argyle took the opening frame 25-17, Heiser landed a kill to put the Lady Eagles up 10-6 in the second set. Argyle eventually pulled away and won the set after an intense back-and-forth sequence ended with a block by Heiser and senior Ella Payne.
“They are very versatile,” DeGroot said. “I give them three different rotations, and they don’t complain. They just go out and play volleyball. They’re a spunky group. Because they’re so young, I think they’re very eager. And I think that will take them a long way.”
On the verge of being swept, Aubrey tried desperately to extend the match to a fourth set. The Lady Chaparrals fell behind 20-16 in the third frame, but went on a 4-0 run to even the score at 20.
Argyle answered with a 4-0 run of its own, but Aubrey managed to claw back to within 24-23 before ultimately coming up short.
“This is a team that is still trying to find their vocal leaders because we lost it last year with our two four-year players that were here,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “It’s a team that is growing and is trying to find its identity.”
The loss dropped the Lady Chaparrals to 1-2 on the year. Through three games, Aubrey has played the No. 1 team in Class 4A in Krum, as well as Argyle, which was ranked in last week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
“These kids want to play elite teams and elite programs in the state,” Stout said. “They want to be there. They’re not afraid, and they understand where they need to be to get there.”
Argyle, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 with the victory.
Payne added 10 kills for the Lady Eagles while libero Jada Price made 50 digs. The Lady Eagles are off on Friday and will play a doubleheader on Saturday against Monahans and Melissa.
“We’re progressing at the rate I want to,” DeGroot said. “You don’t want to peak too early. I think each opponent we’ve played has been more competitive. [Aubrey] is the most competitive team we’ve played outside of Peaster. I think we played well.”