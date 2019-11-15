ABILENE — The anticipation of a all-District 8-4A final at the Class 4A Region I volleyball tournament was extremely high heading into semifinals on Friday.
That quickly changed when the Argyle Lady Eagles were swept by the Hereford Lady Whitefaces before the Krum Lady Bobcats advanced to Saturday’s final with a four-set win over Canyon.
Argyle, the District 8-4A champion, was riding a 21-game win streak but Hereford grabbed the momentum early and rolled to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 victory.
Argyle finished the second with a 33-6 record.
The Lady Bobcats grabbed their spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. final against Hereford with a four sets victory over Canyon 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14.
Krum grabbed the momentum early to win the first two sets before Canyon won the third set to extend the match but the Lady Bobcats never trailed in the fourth set.
Reese Robinson led Krum, 33-11, with 15 kills. Payton Lucas had 13 kills, Paige Orsi had 10 and Tori Hamilton finished with nine. Madeline Guffy had seven aces.
Miranda Guffy had a team-high 14 digs, Sydney Martin had 10, Orsi and Siara Smith had nine each and Hamilton finished with five blocks.