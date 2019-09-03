ARGYLE — On the verge of getting swept by Midlothian Heritage, Argyle coach Megan DeGroot did not have to say much to her team in between the second and third sets on Tuesday night.
“I think my face said it all,” DeGroot said. “They knew what I was going to say. Having a big group of seniors, I don’t have to say a ton in between games because I have so many leaders that step up and talk about what they’re seeing and what’s going wrong, which is a good thing.”
Those seniors helped spark a furious comeback bid, as Argyle rattled off two straight wins to tie the match and force a decisive fifth set. A flurry of kills by senior Allie Jones and an ace by senior Kiley Lavelle helped the Lady Eagles win the fourth game 25-15, flipping momentum back to Argyle.
But the Lady Eagles’ rally was denied in the fifth set, as Midlothian Heritage prevailed with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 15-10 victory.
“Honestly, we just fell apart the first half of the game,” DeGroot said. “You get so used to fighting back that you get down a couple points and think, ‘We can still fight back.’ Which you can, but it’s almost impossible to fight back when you’re down six points in the fifth set. I think it has just become habit for us to bank on fighting back. And we shouldn’t have to.”
The Lady Eagles and Lady Jaguars traded points and were tied for most of the first set until Midlothian Heritage used a 4-0 run to steal the win.
Later in the second set, Argyle built a 12-9 lead after consecutive aces from Lavelle. But the Lady Jaguars mounted another run and then fended off the Lady Eagles to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
Lavelle finished second on the team with 13 kills. Jones buried a team-high 21 kills, while fellow senior Kassidy Reeves dished out 49 assists.
That trio led the way as Argyle won the third and fourth sets, tying the match. But Midlothian Heritage started the fifth set on an 8-1 run, putting the Lady Eagles in one final hole that they were unable to climb out of.
“I don’t think we ran out of gas,” DeGroot said. “I really don’t know what happened. They gave a lot of effort.
“It’s not easy. I told them I’m proud of them for fighting back, but we can’t wait to change and fix the little details in a game. We have to learn to fix those in practice, so that when we show up for a game, we ace the test.”