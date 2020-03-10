Kiley Lavelle knew she had to wait a few days before making her decision public.
Argyle's senior didn't want to draw any attention away from the Lady Eagles' basketball program, which was in the middle of yet another state tournament run. Lavelle was also just as invested in the basketball team, which she had been a part of for the last two years.
But on Monday night, Lavelle was finally able to make her announcement, committing to Northwestern State for volleyball via Twitter.
"I chose to wait because I felt like the main focus was on basketball, and I didn't want me committing to factor in as a distraction," Lavelle said. "It also kept the stress off and just let me support my team for the final time, no matter the outcome."
Lavelle was a first-team selection on the 2019 Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area team, leading Argyle with 80 blocks. The 6-1 middle blocker also landed 206 kills to earn District 8-4A first-team honors.
The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 35-6 record, winning the 8-4A title before bowing out in the region semifinal.
"Words cannot express how proud I am of Kiley," Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said. "Not only for her commitment, but for her dedication to both volleyball and basketball programs. As a coach, it's always hard to see players like Kiley leave, not only because they were a huge asset to your program, but because you grow a relationship with them."
Lavelle was an integral part of the Lady Eagles' basketball team and assumed a starting role during district play. But an emergency appendectomy cut her season short, as Lavelle missed Argyle's final four games.
Lavelle will join a Northwestern State team that went 20-13 last season. The Lady Demons finished 11-5 in Southland Conference play before losing to Sam Houston State in the conference tournament.
"[Playing collegiately] means a whole lot to me, since I've been working my whole career for this," Lavelle said. "No matter what life threw at me, I was still able to push through and get where I wanted to be. I am super proud of myself for pursuing my dream, no matter what it took."