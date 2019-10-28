The Argyle Lady Eagles rose to No. 6 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll released on Monday afternoon.
Argyle, previously No. 7, has won 17 straight games dating back to the beginning of September. The Lady Eagles have already clinched the District 8-4A title and are 31-5 overall, including a perfect 7-0 record in 8-4A play.
Argyle closes out the regular season on the road Tuesday night at Bridgeport.
The Lady Eagles will play Glen Rose in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Saginaw High School.
Also in 4A, Krum checked in tied for No. 25. The Lady Bobcats are 28-10 overall and 3-4 in 8-4A play.
In Class 3A, the Ponder Lady Lions are tied for No. 25. Ponder fell to No. 15 Gunter last Friday for its first and only District 9-3A loss.
No. 23 Denton rounded out area teams that were in the rankings. The Lady Broncos won their second straight District 8-5A title last week.
Denton went undefeated in 8-5A for the second consecutive season and is 33-9 overall.