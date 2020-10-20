ARGYLE — Never underestimate the back-and-forth craziness of an Argyle-Krum volleyball match.
Tuesday’s District 7-4A showdown hardly looked like it would live up to that hype as Krum overwhelmed the Lady Eagles in the opening set to the tune of a 25-9 drubbing. Krum was the clear aggressor and looked like it would run Argyle out of its own gym in short order. But then things got interesting.
Argyle wins the second set. Krum rebounds to take the third frame, but then loses the fourth by five.
And just like the night started, one team dominated the other. This time it was Argyle, which returned the favor from the first set to win the match 9-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9.
“I knew they’d come back to play better,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said of Argyle. “We started well, but we didn’t sustain it as the night went on. You’ve got to come through in the set you’re supposed to win.”
Krum (20-5, 8-3 district) had seven service errors in the fourth set with a 2-1 lead in the match. That gave Argyle (19-8, 7-5) all the ammo it needed to force a decisive fifth set and plant a few seeds of doubt. Argyle then raced out to a 9-2 lead in the final frame and never looked back.
Jessie Moore and Ella Payne led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills each. Moore also had seven blocks. Jada Price chipped in 29 digs, and Andie Piel finished with 27 assists.
Argyle needed all of that and more as Krum, despite its miscues as the game wore on, still got big nights from Mary Doyle and Payton Lucas, who finished with 16 and 14 kills, respectively.
“I was not happy about the first set,” Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said. “Mentally, the girls came out prepared to play. But we didn’t combine the mentality piece with the physicality piece. We’ve done this all year — we’ll play well and then let up. It’s a consistent battle. But when they realized the hardest part is just putting the ball on the other team’s side and making the other team mess up, that’s when we finally started playing smarter.
“This was huge for us going into the playoffs. That’s a huge boost.”
Argyle had nothing to lose in this match. The Lady Eagles came into the night locked into the fourth and final playoff spot. With Krum sitting in a tie for second and having already beaten Argyle earlier this year, it appeared as though Krum had the edge.
That was proven immediately as the Lady Cats closed the first frame on a 16-2 run. Even when Argyle got into a groove to win the second set, Krum answered with a demoralizing 25-20 win in the third. Argyle had used an 8-3 run to climb within one of tying only to score three points the rest of the way.
With the momentum, Larson said all Krum had to do was take care of business in the fourth set.
“We were up 2-1, and we go into the fourth making the most errors we’ve made all night,” Larson said. “We played tight. Winning this match didn’t do anything to change [Argyle’s] seeding. You could tell they got better as the night went on. And the things we do well — serve, pass and dig — as the match went on, it got worse. And when there are people who can hit over your block, what do you do?
“It’s been a while since we’ve played like that. It was just too many errors.”
With the district schedule behind them, Argyle now turns its attention to the first round of the playoffs. The Lady Eagles will face Benbrook at 7 p.m. next Thursday at Fort Worth Castleberry. Krum still has one more district game to play, which is this Friday against Springtown.