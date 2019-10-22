KRUM — Argyle coach Megan DeGroot expected Krum to play better than it did when the Lady Eagles swept their previous meeting earlier this month. What she didn’t expect was to see her team struggle to match that intensity.
After winning the first set, Argyle appeared outmatched in the second and fourth sets before settling down in the decisive fifth frame to escape with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-7 win at Bennie Ennis Gym. The win, which is Argyle’s 17th in a row, comes on the heels of another 5-set win over Decatur on Friday to claim the District 8-4A title.
“It was ugly, but I’ll take it,” DeGroot quipped after the exhausting match. “We knew [Krum] would play better; they have a great team. But this definitely was not expected. The swings in momentum really hurt us in the second and fourth sets.
“If we’re going to make mistakes like we did tonight, I’d rather have them happen now than in the playoffs.”
Krum coach Lynn Larson was dejected after the loss, but her team really had nothing to hang its head over. The Lady Cats (27-10, 2-4 district) finished with 53 kills and just four service errors. Reese Robinson had 15 kills and Payton Lucas chipped in 13. Tori Hamilton added 12. At one point in the second frame, they led Argyle (31-5, 7-0) 23-12 en route to a dominant win. While Krum blew a 16-9 lead in the third frame, it rebounded to force a fifth set with a 25-21 win.
But Argyle’s imposing height up front was a problem all night, and with the match on the line, Krum couldn’t seal it. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the final frame and were never threatened en route to their third 5-set win in district. Allie Jones led Argyle with 20 kills. Mariah Hesselgesser and Kiley Lavelle each had 12 kills and five blocks.
Krum has now lost three 5-setters in district play.
“We did so many good things tonight, but we were outmatched up front,” Larson said. “I’m super happy that we were able to play the way we did after losing earlier in the year. The girls fought hard.”