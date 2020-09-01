ARGYLE — Coming off a loss to Celina last Saturday, Argyle coach Megan DeGroot was eager to see how her team would respond.
Even though the Lady Eagles are relatively inexperienced compared to year's past, DeGroot still fully anticipated that Argyle would be ready to bounce back on Tuesday night against Ponder.
"It was my full expectation for them to come out and play the way they did," DeGroot said. "If they didn't, I was going to be very upset."
But Argyle lived up to its coach's lofty expectations and then some, leading wire-to-wire in a dominant 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of the Lady Lions.
With the victory, the Lady Eagles — which are the No. 11-ranked team in this week's Class 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll — improved to 10-2 on the season.
"I think it was a huge game for us," DeGroot said. "They definitely learned from their mistakes this past weekend. They enforced it in practice on Monday. It helped prove to me that they truly recognize what they do wrong."
Argyle raced out to a 6-1 lead in the first set, fueled by kills from Jessie Moore and Ella Payne.
Moore led the Lady Eagles in kills with 16, while Payne added 10 of her own. Avree Whittle eventually gave Argyle the win in the first set with her tip at the net.
In the second set, Ponder managed to stick around, only trailing 7-4 before Argyle went on a 7-3 run to pull away.
"Sometimes I want to get them to another gear, and they don't realize they need to go to another gear, but they'll surprise themselves when they get there," Ponder coach Stormi Snider said. "We went point-for-point for a little bit. I'm proud of how they fight and try to battle no matter what."
Jada Price's serving and defense helped Argyle take the second set, as her ace extended the Lady Eagles' advantage to 19-9. Camryn Heiser ultimately provided the set point with a kill to cap a long rally.
Price, meanwhile, ended the match with a team-high 33 digs to go along with several aces.
"I'll say this much, [Price] was out against Monahans and Melissa when she pulled her IT [iliotibial] band, and at first it took her a little bit," DeGroot said. "She was a little hesitant. But now that she's back full force, and it is extremely valuable to us. Our team trusts her with everything in the back row."
Ponder tried to stave off the sweep in the third set, but Argyle got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 10-3 lead.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 3-8 on the season. Harper Mulkey led the Lady Lions with nine kills. Averee Tipton added 10 digs.
Ponder has three games remaining before the start of district play, and Snider believes her team's tough non-district schedule will have them prepared.
"I'm hoping that with the type of preseason schedule [we had], it will make them go into another gear in district," Snider said. "I'm hoping it gets us ready because we are so young, and we're a brand new team.
"I told them, I don't care if we go [winless] in [non-district], because it does not matter. We're 3-8, and it doesn't matter. I don't want them to get their confidence down."
Argyle wraps up its non-district slate at home on Friday night against Pilot Point.
While DeGroot said it feels like non-district play has flown by, she is thankful the Lady Eagles have gotten to play their schedule so far unimpeded.
"I'm blessed that we've made it this far," DeGroot said. "Every day I wake up, and it's another day on the court with the girls. We get to have another practice and another game."