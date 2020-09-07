After an abbreviated non-district schedule due to the UIL's COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting tournaments, two of the top teams in Class 4A will begin district play on Tuesday.
Argyle and Krum were the No. 11 and No. 13-ranked teams in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A poll last week, respectively. The Lady Eagles and Lady Cats each only suffered two losses through the first month of the season.
Krum enters 7-4A play with a 12-2 record and is coming off a sweep of Melissa last Friday. Madeline and Miranda Guffy dished out 16 assists apiece in the win.
The Lady Cats will host Lake Worth on Tuesday night.
Argyle, meanwhile, sports an 11-2 mark after sweeping Pilot Point last Friday. The Lady Eagles' win also marked career victory No. 100 for Argyle coach Megan DeGroot.
Argyle travels to Springtown on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles went undefeated in league play last year, going 8-0 to claim the 8-4A title. Argyle and Krum will square off with each other twice in district play, with their first meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.