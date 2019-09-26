On the final play of the Nocona tournament last fall, then-junior Reese Robinson came down awkwardly on her left ankle.
Krum’s standout hitter immediately felt a pop as her ankle gave way beneath her. The injury, which her teammates and coach Lynn Larson hoped was just a sprain, turned out to be far more severe.
A bone in Robinson’s ankle was fractured.
“In the beginning, it was really swollen,” Robinson recalled. “I couldn’t really move it at all.”
Larson remembers Robinson’s ankle being so inflamed, she could poke and leave an indentation in it.
“It was swollen and looked like a pillow for two months,” Larson said. “It was bad.”
After starting the season 11-3, Krum’s 2018 campaign was quickly derailed.
Just a few weeks after Robinson went down with an injury that ultimately sidelined her for the rest of the year, junior libero Siara Smith was also bitten by the injury bug.
Smith dove for a ball in practice and landed on her right shoulder, spraining her acromioclavicular, or AC, joint. She missed the next three weeks and nearly all of district play, as the Lady Bobcats struggled to a 3-5 finish in District 8-4A.
“I tried to play,” Smith said. “I set the ball and it hurt too bad. Anything over [my head] over hurt the most.”
With two of its key players out, Krum’s trying 18-13 season came to an end with a five-set loss to Stephenville in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“It was pretty hard,” Robinson said of being unable to contribute. “It was really tough because of course you want to play. Watching practices and games, you want to be out there. You don’t want to sit. I just cheered them on.”
Now, almost a year to the date since Robinson and Smith went down, the two are back healthy.
And as a result, Krum is off to one of its best starts in recent years.
“I feel like it makes us want to work 10 times harder because we didn’t get to do anything last season,” Smith said of the team’s mentality after last year’s struggles. “We want to come back even stronger than before and make up for lost time.”
The Lady Bobcats are well on their way and sport an impressive 24-6 record heading into their District 8-4A opener on the road Friday night against defending champion Decatur.
Krum has been ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll for the last several weeks, and is currently the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A. No team in their district is ranked higher.
“It’s crazy how far we’ve come,” Larson said. “We had a really good offseason. I have five seniors who are all-in right now. We have some good leadership going. That’s made a big difference.”
Having one of her top offensive weapons healthy has helped, too.
Robinson, the district hitter of the year in 2017 as a sophomore, has buried 244 kills so far this season. But perhaps more impressive is how precise she is.
The senior has made only 45 errors in 499 attempts and is hitting a staggering .399.
“The times we get her the ball, it’s a sure-thing,” Larson said. “She holds our offense on the front row together.”
Last season in Krum’s 8-4A opener against Decatur, the Lady Bobcats were promptly swept as Robinson and Smith were forced to look on from the bench.
But Friday, when the two teams meet again, the pair will both be in uniform. And Larson knows the outcome will be completely different.
“They’re going to play their guts out,” Larson said. “We aren’t going to have another [district] opener like we did at Decatur last year. They aren’t going to allow it to happen.”