Then-Pilot Point coach James Ramsey energizes his team during a 2015 game. Ramsey took over as Aubrey's head softball coach earlier this summer.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Aubrey hired its first new softball coach in nearly three decades this summer after longtime leader Shon Ranton stepped down in July due to “stress and health reasons,” according to an Aubrey ISD press release.

Having amassed a 585-229-4 record, 13 district titles and two state runner-up finishes over 28 seasons leading the program, Ranton is succeeded by experienced softball coach James Ramsey. A 23-year veteran of the profession, Ramsey has 450 career wins to his name and was the head coach at Pilot Point for 15 years from 2006 through 2020. Ramsey most recently led Crandall and Collinsville for one season apiece over the last two years.

James Ramsey celebrates state title

Then-Pilot Point softball coach James Ramsey and players celebrate after winning the Class 2A state championship by beating Santa Gertrudis Academy in May 2013 in Austin.

