Aubrey hired its first new softball coach in nearly three decades this summer after longtime leader Shon Ranton stepped down in July due to “stress and health reasons,” according to an Aubrey ISD press release.
Having amassed a 585-229-4 record, 13 district titles and two state runner-up finishes over 28 seasons leading the program, Ranton is succeeded by experienced softball coach James Ramsey. A 23-year veteran of the profession, Ramsey has 450 career wins to his name and was the head coach at Pilot Point for 15 years from 2006 through 2020. Ramsey most recently led Crandall and Collinsville for one season apiece over the last two years.
“Coach Ranton did a great job. He’s a great man who poured his heart and soul into Aubrey. We’re thankful for him and what he did for us,” Aubrey athletic director Keith Ivy said. “We’re excited for James Ramsey. He’s got a heck of a track record and been extremely successful.
“I think the future of the softball program is going to be really good.”
Over the course of his coaching career, Ramsey’s teams have made 18 playoff appearances with his 2013 season at Pilot Point ending with the Lady Cats hoisting to Class 2A state championship trophy. He was named the Texas Sportswriters Association Softball 2A Coach of the Year after that season and earned Denton County All-Area Coach of the Year honors in both 2012 and 2013.
Long-standing relationships with Ranton and girls athletics coordinator Ron Gathright made the move to Aubrey a comfortable one for Ramsey.
“Coach Ranton has really established a great program here at Aubrey. I’m just really excited about the opportunity to try to build on the success he’s had,” Ramsey said. “I feel like I’m bringing a lot of experience to the program for sure. I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of great kids and been blessed with kids who allowed us to be successful.”
Since taking over the role, Ramsey said he has been able to meet most of the players and conduct a few offseason skills training sessions. He will also coach the freshman volleyball team this fall before getting back to work with softball once the season concludes, though his players will continue strength training during the semester and play in a fall league during September and October.
The Lady Chaparrals posted a 25-9 record last season, advancing to the Class 4A regional semifinal round of the playoffs before suffering a sweep against Bullard. Aubrey also made a regional final appearance in 2021 under Ranton, who collected 12 area championships, three regional titles and a trio of state tournament appearances during his tenure.
“With where the program is at, the goals and standards are pretty high,” Ramsey said. “I just think I can bring knowledge to these girls at Aubrey, build on what they’ve already established and pass on the experiences I’ve had and things I’ve learned from successes and mistakes.
“Just pass that on to them, try to help grow the program and maybe take that next step.”
