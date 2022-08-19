After winning just one game in 2020 and going 2-6 in district play last season, Lake Dallas’ large contingent of seniors is ready to break through for a playoff berth.
The Falcons return 18 of 22 starters from a season ago, several of whom were sophomores thrust into key roles during a difficult 2020 season. Those experienced veterans taking the next step and integrating a few newcomers will be key to the team’s chances of earning its first playoff berth since 2018.
The following is a look at the Falcons heading into the 2022 season.
Star power: A do-it-all piece of the Falcons’ defense last season, defensive back Xinjin Gomez is poised to play a key part again.
The senior had the third-most total tackles on the team with 93 despite playing in the defensive backfield. Gomez played the ball well in the air with six pass breakups and two interceptions. He also blocked a field goal.
Gomez is joined in the defensive backfield by senior cornerback Eli Koch, who was another pivotal player in coverage last season. Koch notched 32 total tackles to go with six pass breakups, an interception and two fumble recoveries. The two will anchor a secondary that is shaping up to be one of the Falcons’ biggest strengths.
Team strength: With as many returning starters as nearly any team in the state, Lake Dallas has plenty of veterans to lean on as it pursues a return to the playoffs.
The Falcons return 30 lettermen overall, including nine starters on each side of the ball, providing them a level of continuity that’s rare to see on the high school level. Those veterans provide plenty of depth for coach Jason Young, who enters his second season leading the program.
While the offense loses its starting quarterback and top running back, a trio of talented wide receivers remain. Niki Gray, Evan Weinberg and Keonde Henry all played key roles.
Weinberg pulled in a team-high 43 passes to rack up 514 yards and four touchdowns while Gray tallied 522 yards and six scores. Henry hauled in 25 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns.
On the defensive side, four of the top seven tacklers return in Gomez, Koch, linebacker Riley Griffin and linebacker Xavier Rodriguez.
Area of concern: Although there are few holes to fill from a season ago, the Falcons will have a new quarterback guiding their offense.
Last year’s starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby is off to play college football at Indiana after throwing for 1,273 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 790 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.
Junior Cade Bortnem is a likely replacement. He saw time in seven games last season and stepped into the starting role when Sorsby was out due to injury. Bortnem tallied 588 passing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Bortnem and junior Hogan Kenney both saw reps at the position over the summer.
Game of the Year: Lake Dallas will face rival Denton on Nov. 4, a matchup that feels like a perfect ending to the regular season.
The Falcons and Broncos share a district again for the first time since 2013 after the latest round of realignment and are set for their 12th meeting in the last 14 seasons.
Lake Dallas holds a 9-3 edge in the series and won all six of the teams’ district showdowns. Denton has won three of the six non-district meetings with its last triumph coming in 2019. Potential playoff implications in the final regular season contest would add intrigue to this rivalry’s latest edition.
