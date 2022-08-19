Lake Dallas logo

After winning just one game in 2020 and going 2-6 in district play last season, Lake Dallas’ large contingent of seniors is ready to break through for a playoff berth.

The Falcons return 18 of 22 starters from a season ago, several of whom were sophomores thrust into key roles during a difficult 2020 season. Those experienced veterans taking the next step and integrating a few newcomers will be key to the team’s chances of earning its first playoff berth since 2018.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Greenville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Frisco Cent. 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Princeton 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Grand Prairie 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Car. Creekview* 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Frisco Mem.* 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Argyle* 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Frisco Emerson* 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Frisco Indep.* 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 Denton* 7 p.m.
*District 3-5A DII

