Armando Pelaez has fielded calls over the years from organizations across the country and the world about his desire to get back into guiding a semi-pro or professional soccer team.
The former Major League Soccer assistant always said no so that he could focus on running the American Academy of Soccer, a youth organization he founded in Plano.
Pelaez finally relented this week when he agreed to take over as coach of the Denton Diablos. The semi-pro team announced Tuesday that it had brought on Pelaez.
“I have been invited to coach several clubs, but didn’t have time to do it,” Pelaez said. “This time I decided that I could give something at that level the time. It was the right fit.”
The Diablos won the National Premier Soccer League Championship in 2021 and have been highly successful since they were founded in 2018.
The club’s management believes Pelaez can help it build on that success.
“One of our priorities this year was finding a coach that will inspire the ambitions at our club this year and has a methodology that is consistent with the style of soccer we are looking to play,” Brad Namdar, Diablos general manager and technical director, said in the Diablos’ statement announcing the hire.
Pelaez served as an assistant coach for the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) from 2001-03. He coached in the NPSL previously and led the Liverpool Warriors to an undefeated season in the South Central Conference.
Pelaez played for the Venezuelan Youth National team and was a member of the country’s national team that qualified for the 1980 Olympics that were held in Russia.
Over the course of his career, Pelaez has coached several top players, including Clint Dempsey, a staple of the U.S. National team.
He has since helped develop a host of players at his academy who have gone on to play professionally overseas. Bryson Lyday signed with FC Marinhas U23 of the Pro Elite League in Braga, Portugal, after developing under Pelaez.
Pelaez will continue to work with young players at his academy while coaching the Diablos. He also plans to be highly involved in the Denton community while promoting soccer and the club.
Pelaez plans to be at a high school game in Denton on Friday.
“We want be out in the community as much as we can,” Pelaez said.
That commitment and Pelaez’s experience helped make him someone the Diablos’ ownership felt comfortable with taking over as coach.
“Our ownership group and GM had the opportunity to interview the best coaching candidates in Texas,” Damon Gochneaur, the Diablos’ managing partner and owner, said in the club’s statement. “Pelaez was the best fit for the Diablos in 2023.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.