UTEP suspended all football activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, putting North Texas' game against the Miners that is scheduled for Dec. 12 in doubt.
UTEP's game at Rice on Saturday was canceled. The Miners were set to face Southern Miss this Friday. That game has also been canceled.
"During our recent COVID testing, multiple members of our football team tested positive for the virus," UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said in a statement released Sunday. "As a result, we determined that we would not be able to play the game against Rice. At the recommendation of our team doctors and Sports Medicine personnel, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of everyone associated with our football program, we have suspended all team activities.
"As a result, our home game against Southern Miss, scheduled for Friday, December 4th has been cancelled. We will make a determination on the remainder of the season once we have received the results of our next regularly scheduled test."
The UNT-UTEP game is the last game on both teams' schedules. The game was originally slated to be played on Oct. 31 in El Paso.
UNT officials backed out of the game due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso. UNT offered to pay for UTEP to come to Denton to play the game at Apogee Stadium. UTEP declined that offer.
Conference USA pushed back its title game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 to open up time for teams that have been forced to postpone games to reschedule them.
UNT capitalized by rescheduling games against both UTEP and Louisiana Tech. UNT's game against the Bulldogs was also postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
UNT is set to face Louisiana Tech on Thursday at home in what could end up being its final game of the season if UTEP elects to not resume football activities.
UTEP has not played since falling to UTSA on Nov. 14 and has played just one game since Oct. 24.
UNT fell to 3-4 on the season and 2-3 in conference play on Saturday following a 49-17 loss to UTSA.