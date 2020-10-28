The saga of North Texas' game that was supposed to be played at UTEP on Saturday took another turn Wednesday.
The schools announced on Tuesday night that the game had been postponed. UNT cited a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso for its decision to not make the trip.
UTEP countered by pinning the game being called off on UNT, saying that it had a safe environment that should have allowed the teams to play.
UNT officials indicated that they offered to pay for UTEP to come to Denton to play the game, and that UTEP declined the offer.
Miners coach Dana Dimel held a press conference Wednesday and confirmed the school's thinking when it turned down UNT's offer to play in Denton.
“We never did consider that an option," Dimel told reporters. "We didn’t want to go four road games in a row."
The question now is when and if the game will be rescheduled. Both schools said they will work with Conference USA in the hope that it can be played.
Both UNT and UTEP have games scheduled each Saturday in November. Conference USA has pushed back its title game to Dec. 18.
The Mean Green's last regular season game is at UTSA on Nov. 28. The Miners play Rice the same day.
One of the reasons C-USA pushed its title game back from Dec. 5 was to allow teams to reschedule postponed games in early December before the conference title game.
Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 are two dates the teams could look at in terms of rescheduling the game.
Dimel reiterated UTEP's stance when it comes to its game against UNT. The school is holding firm that if it's played, it will be in El Paso.
Dimel wants to see consequences for UNT if the game is not rescheduled.
"I want stronger parameters set," Dimel said. "'This is what has to happen, and you have to go play.' The other thing I want to push for, if these teams don't come back to play us in December, then they should forfeit these games.
"It would give validity to the whole situation."