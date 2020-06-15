Maria Ponomareva didn't have have long to make an impression during her debut season at North Texas that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kansas State transfer took advantage of the time she had and was rewarded for her performance on Monday when she was named Conference USA's Newcomer of the Year.
Ponomareva finished 9-4 in dual matches and posted a perfect 4-0 record against C-USA opponents. She finished 14-7 overall in the fall and spring combined. The season was called off in March.
"I didn't expect to get this award," Ponomareva said in a statement "However, I'm so happy to have it because it gives me motivation to work for something bigger. Of course, I couldn't have gotten the award without my team's help. That support they were giving me while playing matches was unbelievable. I'm looking forward to reuniting with them and earn more awards for UNT."
Ponomareva was a second-team All-CUSA pick. She is the first player in program history to be named the newcomer of the year in C-USA.
Hala Khaled Badwy and Alexandra Heczey earned second team all-conference recognition as a doubles team.
UNT has had multiple players earn all-conference honors and had at least one all-conference doubles team each season for the last nine years.
Heczey graduated in May and is a two-time All-C-USA selection. She is the fourth player in the last five years to earn a spot on the all-conference team multiple times, joining Maria Kononova, Tamuna Kutubidze and Minying Liang.
UNT was set to host the C-USA tournament this spring before the event was canceled.