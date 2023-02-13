Ashley Peters POW

North Texas pitcher Ashley Peters was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week after helping UNT improve to 4-0 on the season.

 Glenn Ingram/Georgia Tech Athletics

North Texas senior Ashley Peters was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday after helping guide the Mean Green to a 4-0 start to their season.

Peters threw two complete games and shut out Saint Francis over the weekend. Her most impressive performance came in a 3-1 win over Georgia Tech.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0