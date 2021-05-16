Vicente Marzilio has made a whole lot of history in his debut season with the North Texas men’s golf team.
The native of Argentina won the Conference USA individual championship earlier this season. That performance will have Marzilio making even more history this week when he competes in the NCAA Regionals.
Marzilio advanced as an individual and will compete in the Stillwater Regional beginning Monday at Karsten Creek Golf Club. The event runs through Wednesday at the par-72 course that will play at 7,502 yards.
Marzilio is the first UNT golfer to make a regional since Ian Snyman in 2018.
The top five teams in each of the six regionals plus the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national final from May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Cub in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Oklahoma State, Illinois, Auburn and SMU are the top four ranked teams in the Stillwater Regional. Middle Tennessee, the team that knocked UNT off in the match-play final of the C-USA tournament, is seeded 13th out of the 13 teams in the region.
Marzilio is seeded fourth out of the 10 players who will compete as individuals in the region. He enters the tournament off a dramatic performance in the final round of the C-USA championships.
Marzillo birdied four of his last seven holes to edge UAB freshman Khavish Varadan by one stroke and become the fifth UNT golfer to claim the C-USA individual title.
A dramatic final round 67 in the C-USA tournament helped Marzillo compile a 72.28 stroke average that leads UNT players. He finished in the top 20 five times during UNT’s six tournaments this season.