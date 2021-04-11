North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein posted one of the more remarkable individual accomplishments in the recent history of Mean Green athletics on Sunday when she threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
And that wasn't even the most impressive part.
Trautwein struck out all 21 batters she faced, a feat no other pitcher in Division I history has accomplished. There have been only two perfect games in Conference USA history.
Hope is dope!@hopetraut became the first DI pitcher to strike out every batter in a seven-inning perfect game! 🤯#NCAASoftball x 🎥 @MeanGreenSB pic.twitter.com/qAsXmgR6tm— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 12, 2021
Trautwein was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter and garnered national attention for her performance in the series that continued with a game today.
And in other news ...
-- The UNT men's basketball team lost a commitment from guard Da’Kquan Davis today. Davis was one of the best players at the Division III level and jumped into the NCAA transfer portal. He was set to come to UNT as a scholarship player when he committed back in December. Here's the story from earlier today.
-- The UNT women's soccer team finished off their regular season slate with a 3-0 win over UTSA and would up 7-2-1 overall and 4-1-1 in C-USA play. The Mean Green finished second in the league's West Division behind Rice.
That's an unfamiliar spot for UNT, the traditional power in the league. The Mean Green will try to get back to their championship-winning ways this week in the conference tournament at Rice. UNT will face Charlotte in a 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
-- And finally, the UNT track team set a pair of stadium records and had four first-place finishes on Saturday in the North Texas Classic, its home meet.
Jack Beaumont broke the stadium record by 11 seconds while winning the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:11.50. Karlington Anunagba also set a stadium record in the 100-meter dash in 10.27 seconds.
Michael Gonzalez won the pole vault at 5.00 meters, while Karl Sralla won the discus with a toss of 51.64 meters.