One of the main features of the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility is sitting empty this spring.
There’s no way for North Texas to use its recruiting lounge, not after the NCAA put a temporary stop to in-person recruiting due to the spread of the coronavirus.
That ban that runs through May 31 has forced schools across the country to get creative and use other forms of communication to continue building for the future.
UNT is no different and has landed three players so far this spring who will form the foundation of its 2021 class.
Defensive ends Jayden Gray of Haslet Eaton and Jayden Jones of Arlington Pantego Christian committed on April 3. UNT added a commitment from Elgin linebacker Willie Simmons on Sunday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell credited his program’s early run of success to his staff, particularly Luke Walerius. UNT’s chief of staff oversees the program’s recruiting operation.
“Luke does a great job,” Littrell said. “We have lists of guys to evaluate. He makes sure our staff gets them on the phone. He also gets them on the phone with me.”
Phone calls are far from the only way UNT’s staff has kept in contact with players during the shutdown in college athletics.
“You find different ways to interact with them,” Littrell said. “Our staff has done a good job of staying in contact with guys.”
UNT’s staff has posted videos and photos of the school’s athletic facilities and academic facilities on Twitter.
Simmons was set to visit UNT last month but was unable to make the trip to Denton because of the ongoing public health crisis. He still had a good enough feeling about what UNT had to offer to commit.
“Facilities were a big factor,” Simmons said. “I have watched a lot of videos and seen how clean and nice everything is. I can’t wait to go up there. I love looking at the indoor facility.”
UNT has made those facilities a big part of its recruiting push, but Littrell has always emphasized that relationships matter more than anything in recruiting.
Gray cited those relationships as a big reason he committed to UNT.
“The coaches have made me feel like I am important,” Gray said. “It made me feel like this is where I need to be. They showed they cared about me and my family.”
UNT would normally meet with players and their families in person to build relationships during the recruiting process.
That hasn’t been possible the last few weeks, which has forced UNT to turn to other avenues.
“You can get online and play Madden with these guys now,” Littrell said. “Luke gets on and plays with them. He says he hands out Ls left and right.”
Those losses for recruits are ones UNT is hoping will help it continue to land the players it will need to guide it to wins down the line.